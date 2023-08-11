Weekend:
Friday will be in the low 90s and upper 80s with a moderate breeze out of the west. High pressure building off the coast will move inland through the weekend creating a block for all other weather patterns and starting a heat wave here. Sunday will begin a much drier period with higher temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Good viewing conditions for the Perseid Meteor Shower after midnight Saturday and Sunday! Just look overhead towards the northeast after between 1 and 2 a.m. Please send in any pictures or videos to siggy.seroka@nonstoplocal.com or news@kndu.com!
Next Week (WX Alert Mon - Fri):
Drying out and continuing to heat up through the start of the work week. Monday will be in the upper 90s - low 100s with Tuesday looking hotter. Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and dress for the weather with lightweight, loose-fitting and bright clothing. Pressure gradient tightens thanks to low pressure over Montana Tuesday & Wednesday next week. Gusty conditions from the west will be around 15-25 mph in the afternoons with a chance for winds over 30 mph for the middle of the week. Expect heat warnings and fire weather warnings/watches next week as we remain hot and dry!
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima: 87-90/59-62
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 64-67/48-51
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 80-84/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 91-94/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 91-94/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/62-65
Yakima: 89-92/61-64
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 86-89/56-59
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-74/51-54
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 83-86/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 91-94/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 91-94/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/62-65
Yakima: 89-92/61-64
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 86-89/56-59
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 76-79/51-54
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 84-87/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 98-101/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 98-101/67-70
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/65-68
Yakima: 96-99/65-68
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 96-99/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 96-99/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 84-87/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 98-101/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 102-105/72-74
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 100-103/70-73
Yakima: 99-102/69-72
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 96-99/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 96-99/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 84-87/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 98-101/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 102-105/72-74
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 100-103/70-73
Yakima: 99-102/69-72
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 96-99/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 96-99/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 84-87/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 98-101/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 102-105/72-74
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 100-103/70-73
Yakima: 99-102/69-72
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 96-99/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 96-99/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
