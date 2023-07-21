This Weekend:
Hot Friday through this weekend as temps will stay at or near the triple digits through Sunday. Gusty afternoons with steadier winds in the Cascades each afternoon until Sunday. Highs will decrease by a degree or two through the weekend as the current ridge of high pressure is breaking down. Low pressure systems from the Gulf of Alaska are migrating southeast over top of us to assist in breaking down the high pressure in the region. This will drop temperatures to slightly below average for the start of next week and maybe bring a slight shower to the tops of the mountains. I might be considered the anti-hero since it's hot here on the east side of Washington and Oregon and you’ll need a getaway car to shake it off this weekend in Seattle. It will be warm as we enter the last week before August. Seattle knows this heat all too well. Some clouds in the morning over the weekend won't give us any kind of lavender haze, but it will clear up in the afternoons leaving us with a blank space for plenty of daylight. If anyone is going to see the big star in Seattle, Saturday might be the best day to do it with sunny skies and temps in the mid 80s. We aren’t seeing the cruel summer temps that are in the southwest, or like we saw in 2022, but rain is in our wildest dreams as we stay dry and windy, elevating fire danger across the entire state, so don’t let any sparks fly. Might want a cardigan with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Temps on the west side should be a lot cooler than on the east, so most people could easily tolerate it. The cooler weather on the west side hits different after dealing with triple digits east of the Cascades. The warm weather will leave no chance for snow on the beach. The very first night of Taylor’s shows starts Saturday night… are you ready for it?
Next Week:
Mid to low 90s through the first half of next week. Still remaining sunny and dry. Windy conditions will elevate fire danger, but nothing to critical levels except for niche areas near the lower east slopes of the Cascades. An upper low will move across the northwest to cool us off and bring up wind speeds on Monday. Could see critical fire weather monday depending on how strong the winds are. Temps dip to just below seasonal averages on Tuesday in the mid and upper 80s. Temps will continue to warm up throughout the middle of the week into the low 90s on Wednesday and then bring the mid 90s back by Thursday and Friday for the boat races. Low confidence at this time we see triple digits by next Saturday, but expect it to be hot for the weekend on the Columbia.
NonStop Local WX Alert Day (Tri-Cities) Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/59-62
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 100-103/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 101-104/65-68
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 99-102/63-66
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 98-101/62-65
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 94-97/59-62
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 81-84/58-61
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-82/57-60
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 96-100/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 99-101/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 95-98/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 79-82/54-57
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/56-59
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/54-57
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
