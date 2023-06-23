This weekend:
Temps will peak around the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend as we see some weak ridging keep us warm and dry. An upper-level low is giving us some instability in the WA Cascades for the afternoons with thunderstorms likely in the upper parts of the mountains and moderate showers in the lower east slopes including the Kittitas and Wenatchee Valleys. The upper low is more stubborn than first thought and is hanging around for a little while longer creating an inversion layer that will persist through next week. Thunderstorm chances are 20-30% in the mountains for this weekend with a stray shower or two making its way to the lower elevations. Saturday will repeat the gusty conditions from Friday in the afternoon with speeds around 15-25 mph with some places seeing gusts near 30 mph. This will elevate fire danger making it very dangerous for any outside burning. The flow will shift to a southwesterly one that will bring some stability to the WA Cascades and make central to northeast Oregon more unstable, increasing thunderstorm chances (20-30%). Sunday, almost all conditions carry over from Saturday except the winds.
Today:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/57-60
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 82-85/53-56
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/57-60
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 82-85/53-56
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 65-68/46-49
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/59-62
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/57-60
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-88/57-60
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 83-86/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 65-68/46-49
Next Week:
Hot and sunny next week as temps will be in the upper 80s to mid and low 90s. Super slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains (20-30%) while lower elevations have even less of a chance of moisture (10%) during the week. A trough will move up from California to take the place of the current upper low and hold an inversion layer in place through most of the week. Should be mostly calm as we see a high fire danger stick around with hot temps and dry conditions.
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/59-62
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/57-60
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-88/57-60
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 83-86/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 65-68/46-49
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/59-62
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/57-60
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-88/57-60
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 83-86/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 65-68/46-49
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/59-62
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/57-60
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-88/57-60
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 83-86/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 65-68/46-49
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/59-62
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/57-60
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-88/57-60
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 83-86/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 65-68/46-49
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/59-62
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/57-60
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-88/57-60
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 83-86/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 65-68/46-49
