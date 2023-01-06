Friday Jan. 6th Weather Forecast

High Wind Warning for the foothills of the Blues from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Wind speeds will range from 30-40 mph with gusts over 55 mph, the strongest looks like it'll be Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the foothills of the Blues.
Could see fallen trees and downed powerlines that could damage houses.
Clear skies today gave us plenty of sunshine and temps in the mid 40s for Tri-Cities and Pendleton while Yakima saw partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s.
Light showers developing from 6:30 p.m. through early Saturday afternoon as a system moves on shore from out in the Pacific and continues north along the coastline.
A wintry mix north of Sunnyside and south of Yakima along US 97 through the early hours of tomorrow morning.
Light showers through the Columbia River Gorge will make their way along the river by late tonight and become more widespread into the foothills of the Blues by midnight.
Not a lot of accumulation in places where a wintry mix is likely, but roads could become slick during the early morning hours of Saturday, mainly after 2 a.m.
Overnight lows will be just at or slightly below freezing overnight helping keep the rain that falls from freezing, but more rural roads could see slick conditions late tonight and early tomorrow morning.
Temps around sunrise will be in the mid 30s, just above freezing, climbing into the low 40s much of the Columbia Basin and foothills of the Blues. Yakima will start in the mid 30s and climb to the upper 30s, near 40, but not quite breaking through.
Fairly wet in the morning with morning rain mix near the east slopes of the Cascades and up into the Kittitas Valleys, turning into rain for much of the Columbia Basin and foothills of the Blues. As temps rise after sunup most of the precipitation will turn into mainly rain showers.
Temps will stay above freezing for Saturday night as most of the showers taper off early in the afternoon and we remain mostly cloudy.
Sunday will see a return of the showers around 4:30 from the south with the heaviest rain through the Columbia River Gorge and light snowfall in the Cascades.
Sunday will keep showers through the day into Monday with temps staying pretty close to the same as the weekend, low 40s during the day and mid 30s overnight.
A wintry mix in the east slopes with some snow likely in the Cascades, accumulation should remain fairly light in lower elevations at less than an inch if anything and 1-3 inches in the upper elevations of Oregon and Washington.
Wind speeds could pick up again for Oregon Sunday night and we could see the wind warning extended through Saturday and Sunday. as these systems take turn passing through the region.
We'll dry out late Monday night through Wednesday morning with temps cooling by a few degrees to the upper 30s for Yakima and Kittitas Valleys and low 40s to mid 40s for Columbia Basin and the foothills of the Blues.
Maybe a chance of some sunshine on Wednesday before showers develop into Thursday morning. We'll warm up again by the end of next week into the 40s for Yakima valley through the foothills of the Blues with some cloudy conditions.
Stay safe, y'all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.