Thursday through Sunday:
Gradually warming up into the mid 80s as we see more sunshine and calmer conditions for the second half of the week. Lows will pick up as we move back to seasonally average temps in the region, back into the mid and low 50s. Temps will peak around the upper 80s for the weekend as we see some weak ridging keep us warm and dry. An upper-level low is giving us some instability in the WA Cascades for the afternoons with thunderstorms likely in the upper parts of the mountains and light to moderate showers in the lower east slopes including the Kittitas and Wenatchee Valleys. This will happen again on Friday afternoon with a little more intensity thanks to warmer temps offering more convective energy. The upper low leaves the PNW Friday night and we see calmer conditions for a day or so. Sunday another trough from California moves further north to bring more instability into the region giving us a chance of thunderstorms in northeast Oregon and the northern Oregon/southern Washington Cascades. Temps are slightly warmer this weekend in the upper 80s and low 90s could be possible in some places. A chance of some fire weather concerns this weekend into next week as winds pick up again while we stay dry and hot.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 64-67/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/51-54
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/53-56
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/51-54
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/51-54
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 61-63/41-44
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/57-60
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 82-85/53-56
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/57-60
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 82-85/53-56
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 64-67/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/57-60
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 82-85/53-56
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Monday through Thursday:
Sunny and getting hot as temps will reach 90s for most of the lower elevations and mid to upper 80s for mid elevations. Mountains could start to reach into the 70s. Could see some light showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. This cycle will repeat and hold the same for the first half of the week. A chance of upper elevation thunderstorms each afternoon as we see some hit-or-miss thunderstorm chances along the Columbia River between WA and OR. Fire weather concerns may still be in place as we are staying very dry over the next couple days with some breezy conditions in the afternoons.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/59-62
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/57-60
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-88/57-60
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 83-86/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/59-62
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/57-60
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-88/57-60
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 83-86/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/59-62
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/57-60
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-88/57-60
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 83-86/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/59-62
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/57-60
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-88/57-60
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 83-86/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
