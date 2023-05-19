Friday:
Thunderstorms in the central WA Cascades carrying over into Saturday morning. Oregon seeing a little break as partly cloudy/hazy skies hang around to end the work week. Temps dropping into the mid and low 60s overnight. Air quality is moderate to unhealthy but mostly moderate across eastern Washington and Oregon. An air quality alert is in place until 10 a.m. Saturday as breezy conditions part of a southerly flow will help push smoke out of the area and improve the region.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 85-88/58-61.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/61-64
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/60-63
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/50-53
Saturday:
Hot & hazy as we see more records broken for daytime highs across the inland northwest. Near triple digits for the first time in the Tri-Cities. Included is the increased risk for severe thunderstorms for south central Washington and north central Oregon. Thunderstorms should be around the same intensity as Friday’s with a chance for a few to reach as far north as Othello and as far east as Dayton. Overnight lows in the mid to low 60s.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 85-88/58-61.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 97-100/63-66.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/61-64
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/60-63
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/50-53
Sunday:
Temps will begin to slightly cool but we could still see some highs in the low 90s. Possible afternoon thunderstorms and evening showers as we wrap up the weekend. With gusty conditions in the 25-35 mph range we could see the smoky conditions move out of the region, back to the north and blues skies come back to the forecast for the week ahead. Air quality will also improve.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/48-51
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/51-54
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 87-90/53-56
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 86-89/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/52-55
East slopes of the Cascades: 77-80/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/53-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 83-86/55-58
Monday:
Beginning of a cool down for much of the region as daytime highs drop back into the mid 80s. Still slightly above average temps, but to a more tolerable 5-10° above the norm.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/48-51
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 82-85/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 78-81/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 77-80/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 75-78/49-52
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/46-49
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/44-47
Tuesday:
We see a significant drop as we resume the decline back to normal temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Gusty conditions with clouds hanging out for everyone across the region.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/48-51
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 82-85/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 78-81/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 77-80/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 75-78/49-52
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/46-49
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/44-47
Wednesday:
Temps are hanging in the mid to upper 70s as we approach next week. Feeling cool!
Temperatures for Wednesday:
