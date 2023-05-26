Friday:
Temps are hanging in the mid to upper 80s just before the holiday weekend. Expect some mountain showers and thunderstorms to develop, but be short lived and mainly in the mountains. Near 90s and maybe a heightened sense of fire danger as we approach the holiday weekend. Be safe on the water and if you go camping!
A chance for some afternoon thunderstorms in the Cascades and the Blues from 2-10 p.m. Nothing too severe but expect storms to provide heavy rainfall, pea size BB-pea size hail and gusts over 30 mph.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 77-80/45-48
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/48-51
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 85-88/47-51
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/46-49
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 76-80/42-45
East slopes of the Cascades: 75-78/41-44
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 81-84/48-51
Cascades and mountain passes: 61-65/40-43
Saturday :
Mid to upper 80s for the start of the weekend. Hot and sunny with breezy to gusty conditions about 15-25 mph in the Cascades and as far east as Prosser in Washington and Heppner in
Oregon. 10-20 mph across the rest of eastern Washington and Oregon. Upper elevations could see some thunderstorms again in the later afternoon as temps begin to cool. A stray thunderstorm in the southeast corner of Washington and northeast corner of Oregon in the morning might be just a strong shower but other thunderstorms may develop in the lower elevations after 1 p.m. with the same intensity as Friday.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 77-80/45-48
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/48-51
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 85-88/47-51
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/46-49
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 76-80/42-45
East slopes of the Cascades: 75-78/41-44
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 81-84/48-51
Cascades and mountain passes: 61-65/40-43
Sunday:
Temps are hanging in the mid 80s. If you’re camping or going out on the water please remember to wear a life jacket and be very careful of potential fire dangers. Check for local burn bans before starting any campfires. Still breezy but beginning to calm down for the end of the weekend.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 77-80/45-48
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/48-51
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 85-88/47-51
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/46-49
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 76-80/42-45
East slopes of the Cascades: 75-78/41-44
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 81-84/48-51
Cascades and mountain passes: 61-65/40-43
Memorial Day:
Temps are hanging in the upper 80s with the chance to break 90. Gonna be a hot one for the holiday, but remember to stay safe and be smart. Drink lots of water and wear sunscreen in the mostly sunny skies for the holiday.
Temperatures for Memorial Day:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 77-80/45-48
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/48-51
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 85-88/47-51
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/46-49
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 76-80/42-45
East slopes of the Cascades: 75-78/41-44
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 81-84/48-51
Cascades and mountain passes: 61-65/40-43
Tuesday:
Fairly nice conditions with temps in the mid 80s. A little breezy with mostly clear skies and a few clouds lingering around through the evening.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 79-82/48-52
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/51-54
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 87-90/58-62
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/55-58
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/56-59
East slopes of the Cascades: 75-78/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 81-84/48-51
Cascades and mountain passes: 61-65/40-43
Wednesday:
Slowly cooling down as we get back to the low 80s for the rest of the week. Other places will be in the upper 70s.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/50-54
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Thursday:
Slowly cooling down as we get back to the low 80s for the rest of the week. Other places will be in the upper 70s.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/50-54
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Friday:
Slowly cooling down as we get back to the low 80s for the rest of the week. Other places will be in the upper 70s.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/50-54
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.