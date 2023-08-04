This Weekend:
Red Flag Warning until 11 p.m. Friday in most of eastern Oregon. Slight thunderstorm chances in eastern Oregon today moving as far north as the lower Columbia Basin and the Blue/Wallowa Mountains. Gusts up to 40 mph and abundant lightning in any thunderstorms that develop in eastern Oregon. Gusty this afternoon in the southeast corner of Washington caused by a zonal flow. Gusts will be 15-25 mph from the east tonight with a shift back to a westerly flow on Saturday. Instability is expected through the weekend with a better chance of late-night thunderstorms in the Tri-Cities and central eastern Washington later Saturday night. Temps will sit in the mid to low 90s throughout the weekend.
Next Week:
Temps looking pretty nice through the beginning of next week with another shortwave quickly passing through Monday morning. Might produce a light shower for a brief moment. Some breezy conditions in the afternoons as we bring the shortwaves through, but things calming down for a sunny, dry and decent second half of the week. Wednesday will see breezy conditions just before a ridge of high pressure begins to set up over top of the PNW.
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 84-87/55-58
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
