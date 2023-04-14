Hope everyone enjoyed the sun and upper 60s while they were around. Another weak disturbance off the coast will move in with scattered showers over the weekend. Most of the active weather will stay in the upper regions of the WA/OR Blues.
Looking Ahead
Another low pressure system will move in by Monday with mountain snow showers, about an inch of total accumulation. It will continue to move East by Wednesday and Thursday, lower elevations will have a chance for stray showers. Snow levels will start at 4,500 ft and drop to 2,000-3,000 ft. All moisture will stay to the south of SE Washington and NE Oregon.
With increasing temperatures and addition rainfall, it's important to be careful around small rivers and creeks. We can expect increased water levels and the flow could be fast making it a little dangerous.
Tri-CitiesSaturday: Starting with partly cloudy skies, increasing clouds and overnight stray showers - 67/47
Yakima
