Thursday is looking beautiful with temperatures in the low-80s in Tri-Cities and upper-70s in Yakima. We'll see a few clouds in the morning that will move out by the afternoon. We are expecting a pretty breezy day, with wind gusts up to about 30 miles per hour.
On Friday, we'll still see a bit of a breeze, but this is when changes will start coming. Our daytime highs will drop about 10 degrees, and we have the chance for rain by the evening.
That rain sticks around through the weekend, with daytime highs only getting up into the 50s. As we're seeing that big cool down, we have the possibility for some mountain snow. On Saturday, snow levels will sit between 4,000 and 4,500 feet, they'll fall to 3,000 to 4,000 feet by Sunday morning and 2,500 to 3,000 feet by Monday morning. The Cascades and Blues this weekend could see 2-6 inches of snow above 3,000 feet.
By next week, we should dry out with daytime highs reaching up into the 60s, which is still below average, but at least warmer than the weekend.