On Friday, we'll see those daytime highs drop about 10 to 15 degrees across the region. Tri-Cities is looking for low-70s, while Yakima will be in the low-60s. We'll see another breezy day out there as well, with windy conditions possible throughout the weekend. By Friday evening, we'll be watching for the possibility of a few scattered showers moving into the region and sticking around through the weekend as well.
By Saturday, we will see those daytime highs drop even more down into the low-50s in Tri-Cities and the upper-40s in Yakima. The entire region will see temperatures about 10-25 degrees below average.
We're going to see the chance for rain and even snow throughout most of the weekend. Snow levels Saturday will sit between 4,000 and 4,500 feet, they'll fall to 3,000 to 4,000 feet by Sunday morning and 2,500 to 3,000 feet by Monday morning. The Cascades and Blues this weekend could see 2 to 6 inches of snow above 3,000 ft.
In Tri-Cities, our best chance of rain will likely be on Saturday. As our temperatures drop overnight near freezing, we have the possibility of seeing a few snowflakes here, though we won't see any accumulation.
Most of those showers will be out of the region by Monday morning. Next week is looking dry, though temperatures will still be about 10-15 degrees below average for most of the week.