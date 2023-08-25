Quite the gloomy start to this Fri-YAY.
Early morning thunderstorms and showers which should be ending around noon. All thunderstorms and rain are making their way Northeast leaving the lower Basin hazy tonight. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s across the region before dropping into the low 60s and upper 50s.
Once the showers have passed, we see a warming trend into the weekend with temperatures going into the near triple digits. Mostly dry and breezy Saturday and Sunday. However, any cloud coverage that stays behind will be focused in Northeastern Oregon- more specifically the Wallowas.
Looking at the week ahead, bring on the weather roller coaster. An off shore low mixed with a Southwest flow make their way inland with more showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. We'll see most the cloud coverage move into CWA Monday night into Tuesday early morning. The showers and thunderstorms are expected to stick around for the East slopes Tuesday and Wednesday. Lower Columbia Basin is expected to see the showers on Tuesday and some increases cloud coverage on Wednesday. Another system in the Gulf of Alaska seems to be making its way towards us with cooler temperatures. Could this mean the start of fall?
Tri-Cities
FriYAY: AM showers, pm haze - 86/60
Saturday: Mostly clear, warming up - 94/66
Sunday: Mostly clear, HOT - 97/66
Monday: HOT, pm clouds - 98/67
Tuesday: Chance of showers and t-storms - 84/61
Wednesday: AM Stray showers then clear - 80/59
Thursday: Mostly sunny - 81/59
Yakima
FriYAY: AM showers and t-storms, pm haze - 84/61
Saturday: Haze and warming up - 92/63
Sunday: Mostly clear skies - 94/64
Monday: HOT, pm clouds - 97/66
Tuesday: Chance of showers and mtn. t-storms - 83/8
Wednesday: Chance of stray - 78/56
Thursday: Mostly sunny - 80/58
