Goodbye Winter... Spring arrives at 2:24 PM!!!
Decreasing showers this morning becoming hit or miss by this afternoon/evening. Morning temperatures in the 40s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
An upper-level low is currently moving onshore this morning with several disturbances rotating around the low. The first disturbance will lift north and east of the area this morning as the low tracks inland. The low moves into eastern WA late this evening/tonight and giving us a chance for a few stray showers. As the low moves to our northeast early Tuesday morning there will be another disturbance rotating through the area with a slight chance for showers until late morning. Skies should clear by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 50s.
Wednesday should be the nicest day of the workweek with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the low 60s. The next weather system arrives Thursday-Friday with the potential for heavy mountain snow, especially in the Cascades. The main impact for lower elevations will be breezy to windy conditions with gusts 25-35 MPH and a slight chance for a stray shower. Highs in the mid 50s-low 60s on Thursday and dropping to the low-mid 50s on Friday behind the cold front.
High pressure builds into the region this weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
