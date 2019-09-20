After seeing a beautiful Friday, Saturday is looking very similar -- only it will be even nicer! We're expecting the daytime high to get up near 80 degrees in Tri-Cities, with Yakima expecting the upper-70s. We're expecting sunshine across the region, get out there and enjoy it because it won't last long.
Rain will start moving through the region on Sunday, with Yakima seeing it in the morning, and Tri-Cities expecting showers in the afternoon and early evening. It's a fairly fast-moving system, as it should be out of our hair by Monday morning.
Next week is staying dry, but we'll look for a few clouds throughout the week. Temperatures are warming up as we move into Tuesday, with daytime highs in Tri-Cities reaching the 80s. After that, we'll start to cool off. By Friday, we'll see daytime highs drop down to the mid-60s. It will truly feel like the first week of Fall!