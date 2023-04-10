Tonight, scattered showers, breezy winds and a possible thunderstorm are all possible. Moderate to heavy rainfall for the mountains with 1-3" and 3-5" of precipitation in the higher elevations transitioning to snow overnight. Low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Cooler temperatures and strong gusty winds for Tuesday highs in the low to mid and upper 50s and winds 30-45 MPH.
Mild and cool through Friday with warmer temperatures for the weekend...Hello Spring finally!
Tri-Cities
Monday Night...Showers and PM, Stray T-Storm, PM Breezy... 44
Tuesday... Partly Sunny, Windy, Stray Shower... 58/33
Wednesday... Partly Sunny, Stray PM... 55/32
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 58/33
Friday... Partly Sunny... 61/34
Saturday... Mostly Sunny... 67/40
Sunday... Partly Sunny, Warmer, Night Showers... 72/45
Yakima
Monday Night... Showers,PM Breezy... 37
Tuesday... Partly Sunny, Windy, Stray Shower... 54/29
Wednesday... Partly Sunny, Stray PM... 54/27
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 55/28
Friday... Partly Sunny... 59/31
Saturday... Mostly Sunny... 63/37
Sunday... Partly Sunny, Warmer, Night Showers... 67/40
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.