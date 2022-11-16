Another cold and gray day with patchy freezing fog. Morning temperatures in the 20s-low 30s, low-mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s. Low clouds and patchy fog will hang around tonight with lows near 20.
A "back door" cold front sneaks south out of Canada tonight and may produce a few flurries or light snow showers in the Inland Northwest after 10 PM. This front will be pushing into the Blues and foothills tomorrow morning after 5 AM. Southeast WA and northeast OR could see a few snowflakes, but NO accumulation is expected. Winds will increase tomorrow afternoon with gusts 15-20 mph. This should be strong enough to break the inversion and provide us with clearing afternoon skies. A little warmer Thursday with highs in the upper 30s-near 40. A second shout of cold air arrives Thursday night with lows falling into the mid-teens.
High pressure and cold weather returns Friday with an increasing chance for patching freezing fog by Saturday morning. Highs in the 30s and lows in the teens. Another weak front arrives Sunday night-Monday morning with maybe a stray morning flurry. Models are depicting a stronger front on Tuesday with a rain/snow mix in the morning then changing to all rain in the lower elevations. Warmer Tuesday with highs in the low 40s.
