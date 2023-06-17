Partly sunny, cooler and increasing wind this afternoon.  Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid-upper 70s by noon, highs in the low-mid 80s.

Gusty winds this afternoon at 25-35 MPH (30-40 MPH Kittitas Valley) will produce a high Fire Danger later today.  Please be careful with outdoor activities.  
 
A cool upper-level trough will settle over the region late Saturday into Sunday resulting in a much cooler Father's Day with a slight chance for stray showers.  Highs Sunday in the mid 60s-low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.  An upper- level low develops over the region Monday, and this will keep us cool with a slight chance for a stray shower through Tuesday.  Snow levels drop to 4-5,000 ft Sunday-Monday.  This could give us a chance for a little rain/snow or snow in the higher mountain passes.  Any accumulation would be light.  The upper-level low will remain overhead on Tuesday with a slight chance for a stray shower and cool temperatures in the mid 60s-low 70s.
 
The low opens up and begins to move east while at the same time another upper-level low develops off the northern coast of CA Wednesday night.  This will produce a southerly flow over the Pacific Northwest Thursday resulting in a warming trend.  Highs Thursday and Friday will climb into the low-mid 80s.  The low lifts north Friday and Saturday and may produce a few scattered showers by Friday night.