Mostly sunny and warmer today. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-30s, 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
Increasing clouds tonight as a frontal system moves onshore with lows in the mid 30s-near 40. The warm front will cross the Cascades early tomorrow morning with a slight chance for a few stray showers between 6-9 AM. Gusty winds developing Thursday afternoon as the pressure gradient tightens ahead of the cold front. Expect the strongest gusts 30-40 MPH between 3-9 pm. The cold front will also bring a chance for a few scattered showers from 3-7 PM with the best chance being in the foothills. Winds will remain breezy to windy on Friday with gusts 20-30 MPH. An upper-level trough moves overhead Friday-Saturday with cooler temperatures and a chance for stray showers. Any late night or early morning showers Friday and Saturday could have a few snowflakes mixed in, but no accumulation in the lower elevations. Highs cool Friday into the low-mid 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
This system will also bring a round of heavy snow for the mountains Thursday-Friday night. A Winter Weather Advisory has already been issued for the Cascades and I expect one to be issued for the Blues before tomorrow. Remember to check pass reports and road conditions before traveling into the mountains.
Mountain Snowfall... Thursday-Friday Night
- Cascade Passes: 8-14"
- Blues, I-84 Corridor: 3-6"
- Blues, Tollgate-Ski Bluewood: 6-12"
Mainly dry over the weekend, but there is a slight chance for a few stray afternoon showers Saturday and again Sunday. Highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 20s. An upper level-low will develop of the coast of WA/OR and send a weak disturbance inland with a slight chance for a stray shower on Sunday. Partly sunny and dry next early next week with gusty winds developing by Tuesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.