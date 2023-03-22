Mostly sunny and warmer today.  Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-30s, 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
 
Increasing clouds tonight as a frontal system moves onshore with lows in the mid 30s-near 40.  The warm front will cross the Cascades early tomorrow morning with a slight chance for a few stray showers between 6-9 AM.  Gusty winds developing Thursday afternoon as the pressure gradient tightens ahead of the cold front.  Expect the strongest gusts 30-40 MPH between 3-9 pm.  The cold front will also bring a chance for a few scattered showers from 3-7 PM with the best chance being in the foothills.  Winds will remain breezy to windy on Friday with gusts 20-30 MPH.  An upper-level trough moves overhead Friday-Saturday with cooler temperatures and a chance for stray showers.  Any late night or early morning showers Friday and Saturday could have a few snowflakes mixed in, but no accumulation in the lower elevations.  Highs cool Friday into the low-mid 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
 
This system will also bring a round of heavy snow for the mountains Thursday-Friday night.  A Winter Weather Advisory has already been issued for the Cascades and I expect one to be issued for the Blues before tomorrow.  Remember to check pass reports and road conditions before traveling into the mountains.
 
Mountain Snowfall... Thursday-Friday Night 
  • Cascade Passes: 8-14"
  • Blues, I-84 Corridor: 3-6"
  • Blues, Tollgate-Ski Bluewood: 6-12"
Mainly dry over the weekend, but there is a slight chance for a few stray afternoon showers Saturday and again Sunday.  Highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 20s.  An upper level-low will develop of the coast of WA/OR and send a weak disturbance inland with a slight chance for a stray shower on Sunday.  Partly sunny and dry next early next week with gusty winds developing by Tuesday afternoon.