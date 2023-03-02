A little rain/snow mix this morning before 7 AM (no accumulation), then partly cloudy and windy today with gusts 30-40 mph. Another slight chance for stray rain showers this afternoon with snow continuing to fall in the mountains. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.
A strong westerly flow aloft will keep most of eastern WA/OR rain shadowed today resulting in mainly dry conditions. However, we could see a few afternoon showers between 1-5 PM as the cold front moves across the region. This westerly flow and a couple of disturbances with keep the snow falling in the mountains through Friday night with the passes picking up another round of heavy snow. Great news for the snow pack and summer irrigation!
Heavy Mountain Snow (Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory)... Today-Friday
- Cascade Passes: Additional 12-20" (heaviest White Pass)
- East Slopes (Cle Elum, Cliffdell): 1-4"
- Blues - Tollgate-Ski Bluewood: 6-12"
- Blues - I-84 Corridor: 3-6"
- Southern Blues: 1-4"
Additional Snow... Today
- Spokane: Less than 2"
- ID Panhandle (CDA): 2-5"
Friday looks breezy/windy (Gusts 25-30 MPH) and mainly dry, but a disturbance in the westerly flow could give us a stray afternoon shower, highs near 50 and lows in the 20s. Winds die down this weekend, but a weak disturbance will give us a chance for a little snow or rain/snow mix in the lowlands Saturday night-early Sunday morning with under half an inch accumulation. Temperatures drop into the mid 40s by Sunday with lows in the mid 20s.
An upper-level low develops of the coast Sunday night-Monday morning and will kick disturbances into the Pacific Northwest. This will keep snow showers falling in the mountains through Wednesday morning. We could even see a few snow showers in the lower elevations Monday morning. The low moves south along the Oregon and Northern California Coast Wednesday. This will result in dry weather, but temperatures will remain below average. Highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 20s.
