Happy Fri-Yay!
Partly cloudy and windy (gusts 20-30 MPH) with a slight chance for a stray afternoon shower. Morning temperatures in the 30s, mid 40s-50, and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.
Aun upper level-low over will send several disturbances into the region today. This will keep moderate to heavy snow showers at times in the Cascades and Blues through Saturday morning. For lower elevations east of the Cascades just a slight chance (10-20%) for a stray rain shower or two today and tomorrow.
Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory... Until 5 AM Saturday.
- Additional Snowfall
- Cascade Passes: 6-10" (Heaviest above 3,000 ft)
- Blues Tollgate-Ski Bluewood: 5-10"
- Blues I-84 Corridor: 2-5"
Mainly dry over the weekend, but there is a slight chance for a few stray afternoon showers Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will continue to be cooler than normal with highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 20s. An upper level-low will develop of the coast of WA late Sunday night/Monday morning, then slide south, tracking into northern California by Tuesday morning. A disturbance rotating around the low will send a few showers north to the WA/OR border Tuesday morning. Warmer Wednesday and Thursday with in the low 60s.
