Increasing clouds tonight with a chance for scattered showers and t-storms developing by morning. Partly cloudy, windy and cooler with scattered showers and t-storms. A few storms could be locally strong to severe mainly east of the Tri-Cities. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
An upper-level low and surface frontal system will begin to move inland overnight through Tuesday. This will tighten the pressure gradient across the region producing gusty winds on Tuesday. Most areas will have gusts between 30-40 mph with stronger gusts in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge into northeast Oregon.
Wind Advisory - Kittitas Valley, Columbia River Gorge and Northeast Oregon... Tuesday 11 AM-11 PM
- Winds: W 25-35 MPH
- Gusts: 50-55 MPH
- Down Tree Limbs
- Spotty Power Outages
Models are showing two waves of showers and stray storms for tomorrow. The first chance arrives early Tuesday morning between 2-5 AM. The second round arrives late morning/midday-late afternoon/evening (3 to 5 PM). The instability looks good enough for a few isolated strong to severe storms mainly to the east of the Columbia Basin. Cooler tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. The upper-level low moves into northern ID early Wednesday morning and we could see a few wrap-around showers across the northern portions of Benton and Franklin Counties until 6 AM
A progressive and unsettled weather pattern will continue this week with a couple of disturbance bringing scattered showers and cooler temperatures to the region Thursday afternoon-Friday morning. Highs in the low-mid 70s and mid-upper 70s Friday. Saturday temperatures warm to the low 80s, but a weak disturbance will give us a slight chance for a stray shower. Sunday looks dry as we will be in between weather systems, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Labor Day looks cooler with a chance for scattered showers, highs in the low-mid 70s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.