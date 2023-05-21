We hit a 98° record temperature in Tri-Cities on Saturday and 93° in Yakima. Today, we have some thunderstorms rolling through the Blues into Wallowa County and Asotin County then into Idaho. Looking at radar, Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Watches were issued outside our area with lightning, heavy down pours and hail. The concern following these storms is the winds and gusts that are following. Most of the gusty winds will stay in the Columbia River Gorge, however, we may see advisory criteria winds start to develop in the Kittitas Valley.
Tomorrow we'll see cooler temperatures and light mountain showers in the Cascades. Tuesday will stay cool and dry with winds along the Foothills. Midweek, we can see another round of widespread evening showers/t-storms. We'll see troughs pass through in waves mainly bringing thunderstorms over the mountain ranges. An upper-ridge in the West over British Columbia/Alberta makes its way South into Oregon by next week.
Over the next week, temperatures will remain closer to seasonal average. We see a slight dip to start the work week, then warming up just at or above average towards next weekend.
Tri-Cities
Monday: Sunny & gusty, then breezy, chance of mtn showers - 77/49
Tuesday: Sunny and breezy - 75/50
Wednesday: Sunny, partly cloudy pm - 81/54
Thursday: Mostly sunny, chance of mtn showers - 84/56
Friday: Mostly sunny, chance mtn showers - 86/60
Saturday: Mostly sunny, another warm up - 83/58
Sunday: Mostly sunny 76/50
Yakima
Monday: Sunny, breezy then gusty - 72/45
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, Gusty Kittitas Valley - 75/48
Wednesday: Mostly sunny - 79/50
Thursday: Sunny - 82/52
Friday: Sunny, pm clouds - 84/53
Saturday: Partly cloudy - 80/51
Sunday: Partly cloudy, pm increasing clouds, cooling down - 75/48
