Mostly clear and breezy to windy tonight winds 15-20 and gusts up to 35 mph overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Tomorrow increasing clouds and wide-spread early morning frost and chance of rain in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys...partly cloudy elsewhere with a chance of showers late Tuesday evening. Highs in the 50s and 60s lows in the30s and 40s.
Snow levels will drop in the passes with possible accumulations of 3-8"
Stray showers possible on Wednesday otherwise partly cloudy highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 30sbrrr.
Tri-Cities
Monday Night... Clearing, Windy... 40
Tuesday... PM Showers, Breezy... 60/41
Wednesday... Stray AM Showers, Partly Cloudy... 59/36
Thursday... Partly Sunny... 60/38
Friday... Partly Cloudy, Showers Night... 61/42
Saturday... AM Showers, Partly Cloudy... 61/42
Sunday... PM Showers and Windy... 61/43
Yakima
Monday Night... Clearing, Breezy... 31
Tuesday... PM Showers, Breezy... 56/34
Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 56/30
Thursday... Partly Sunny... 58/33
Friday... Partly Cloudy, Showers Night... 58/38
Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 58/36
Sunday... PM Showers and Windy... 58/37
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.