Mostly clear and breezy to windy tonight winds 15-20 and gusts up to 35 mph overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. 

Tomorrow increasing clouds and wide-spread early morning frost and chance of rain in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys...partly cloudy elsewhere with a chance of showers late Tuesday evening. Highs in the 50s and 60s lows in the30s and 40s. 

Snow levels will drop in the passes with possible accumulations of 3-8" 

Stray showers possible on Wednesday otherwise partly cloudy highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 30sbrrr. 

 Tri-Cities 

Monday Night... Clearing, Windy... 40 

Tuesday... PM Showers, Breezy... 60/41 

Wednesday... Stray AM Showers, Partly Cloudy... 59/36 

Thursday...  Partly Sunny... 60/38 

Friday... Partly Cloudy, Showers Night... 61/42 

Saturday... AM Showers, Partly Cloudy... 61/42 

Sunday... PM Showers and Windy... 61/43 

  Yakima 

Monday Night... Clearing, Breezy... 31 

Tuesday... PM Showers, Breezy... 56/34 

Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 56/30 

Thursday...  Partly Sunny... 58/33 

Friday... Partly Cloudy, Showers Night... 58/38 

Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 58/36 

Sunday... PM Showers and Windy... 58/37 

 