Partly cloudy and windy today with gusts 25-35 MPH. Winds will be stronger in northeast Oregon this afternoon with gusts 40-45 MPH. We also have a slight chance for a few stray rain showers today. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid 40s-50 by noon and afternoon highs in the low 50s.
An upper level disturbance is moving across the Pacific Northwest this morning with snow in the mountains and a few stray rain showers in the lower elevations. This trough has also tightened our pressure gradient resulting in breezy to gustys winds this morning. Winds will continue to increase today with a cold front quickly following the upper level disturbance. This will keep heavy snow falling in the Cascades and Blues through early Tuesday morning. Snow levels will drop to the Basin and valley floors overnight. The question is... Will there be any moisture left when this occurs. Right now, it appears any chance for low level snowfall looks low with the best chance in the Kittitas Valley and Foothills. They may see a few snow showers tonight and any accumulation will be less than ½ inch.
Winter Storm Warning and Advisory... Cascades and Blues - Until 4 AM Tuesday
- Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass: 8-18"
- White Pass: 6-12"
- East Slopes (Cle Elem, Cliffdell): 1-4"
- Kittitas Valley and Foothills (Tonight): Less than 1/2"
- Blues: 8-14"
- Gusts 40-45 MPH
- Check pass reports and expect delays
Wind Advisory... Columbia River Gorge (Oregon side) into NE Oregon - Today 1 PM-Tuesday 1 AM
- Winds: W 25-35 MPH
- Gusts: 45 MPH
- Down tree limbs
- Spotty power outages
High pressure and a cooler northerly flow develops Tuesday afternoon. This will result in dry weather and temperatures dropping into the mid-upper 40s with overnight lows in the low-mid 20s. A weak upper level disturbance will clip WA Thursday with a slight chance for light snow showers over the northern Cascades. Partly sunny and a little warmer Friday through Saturday with highs in the mid 40s-low 50s and lows in the 20s-near 30s. Increasing clouds Sunday with another Pacific front moving into the Northwest. This system will likely bring more snow to the mountains and breezy/gusty winds to lowlands by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
