Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight along the east slopes of the Cascades. Winds will remain gusty until 11 PM with gusts 25-35 MPH. Stronger gusts 45-55 mph in the Kittitas Valley, Columbia River Gorge and northeast Oregon until 11 PM. Breezy overnight with lows in the 50s-60s. Partly sunny and breezy Wednesday with gusts 20-25 MPH and locally stronger in the Kittitas Valley, highs in the mid 70s-low 80s.
The next weather system is dropping south out of the Gulf of Alaska and will arrive along the coast overnight Wednesday. This system will bring cooler temperatures and a chance for rain east of the Cascades early Thursday morning. The upper-level low will sag south along the coast during the day and will be in northern CA by Friday morning. This will keep a slight chance for a few scattered showers in the forecast Thursday afternoon and Friday morning as moisture rotates around the low. Highs cool into the 70s and low in the 50s.
Labor Day Weekend... Saturday and Sunday look mainly dry and warmer with highs in the low-mid 80s. Another weather system arrives Monday with the low tracking along the WA/BC border. This system will bring us breezy winds, slight chance for a few light rain showers and cooler temperatures, highs in the mid 70s and low in the 40s-50s. Sunshine returns next Tuesday, highs mid-upper 70s.
Hurricane Idalia Update (Tuesday 9 PM)... This will be a destructive storm!
- 185 miles south of Tallahassee
- Moving north at 18 MPH
- Maximum Sustain Wind: 110 MPH (Category 2)
- What to Expect
- Expected landfall early Wednesday morning (6-7 AM EDT) near Big Bend Coast, FL
- Landfall as a Major Hurricane (Category 4)
- Dangerous/Deadly Storm Surge of 12 to 16 ft
- Destructive Winds: 130 MPH
- Flooding Rain: 4-8"/locally 12"
- Isolated Tornadoes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.