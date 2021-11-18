WASHINGTON - We have a hazardous weather outlook for Northern Idaho, Central Washington East Central Washington, North Central Washington, and Northeast Washington. The first Valley snow of the season will be coming into Idaho Panhandle from late this afternoon into Friday morning which may create poor driving conditions.
Chances of rain increase this evening/night as the warm front passes the area. In Kittitas and Yakima valley, a wintry mix mixed with ice pellets will come Friday morning. The upper-level trough should clear the area by midday or early afternoon taking any leftover showers with it. We expect dryer weather this weekend.
Sunday through Thursday, an upper level ridge brings some dry conditions including winds from the south. High pressure builds into the region with clearing skies Friday night and this could lead to patchy late night-early morning fog and low clouds through Monday. We could possibly see some slight chance of rain showers Monday and Tuesday but rain showers would primarily be in the mountain ranges.