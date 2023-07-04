This Week:
Hot and hazy for America's birthday with highs in the mid to low 90s across the lower elevations. Red flag warning for the western Washington Cascades as temps will be in the 80s. A dry, unstable air mass is sitting overhead that is causing fire weather concerns for the western portion of Washington and Oregon. As this system moves on by Wednesday night, temps will climb back into the 100s for the last days of the short work week and dip back to the mid 90s by the weekend. Plenty of sunshine and very little wind this week, but fire dangers remain very high. Hazy conditions will remain until Thursday when the current trough leaves the northwest. Still sunny and hot as we enter the weekend with temps staying in the upper 90s for Friday.
This Weekend:
Another trough will move into the pacific northwest, but low confidence in its overall strength when it gets here. Even the strongest version of it is expected to be very dry, but a very slight chance (10-20%) of a shower or two may show up in eastern Oregon. Temps will drop Saturday and Sunday to the mid and low 90s with breezy to gusty conditions. Monday will begin to climb in temperatures as the trough is expected to weaken at the start of next week.
Independence Day:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-82/57-60
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 96-100/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 99-101/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 95-98/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 79-82/54-57
Thursday:
Friday:
Saturday:
Sunday:
Monday:
