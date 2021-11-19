We do have a line of showers coming towards the foothills of the Blue Mountains due to the huge cloud coverage. An upper level ridge, coming behind all this rain, will give us drier and warmer conditions through the weekend.
Today until Sunday night, an upper trough and surface low will move onshore in Western OR. Now that the rain has stopped a bit, rain should be concentrated more in the Blue Mountains - but the rest of the weekend should be dry. Expect snow in the mountains with snow levels between 2500 to 3000 in the Cascades. Light snow in pass levels will provide with some icy roads, so be careful while driving, especially through Snoqualmie Pass.
In Kittitas Valley, temperatures remain above freezing with some sleet and frost.
Monday through Friday we'll be experiencing an upper-level ridge in addition to a couple of upper-level disturbance Tuesday and Wednesday which will produce a few stray showers and breezy wind in the lower elevation - plus snow showers in the mountains. Models are hinting at a stronger system for Thanksgiving with mountain snow and low elevation rain. Highs next week in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 20s-30s.