Juneteenth:
Cooling down a lot to start the week in the upper 60s & low 70s and some cloudy skies. Partly sunny with gradual clearing into the evening. A little breezy to begin the new week. A slight chance of a shower overnight into Tuesday morning. Any precipitation should be light and quick. Lows will be cool again in the upper 40s for the lowest elevations and in the upper 30s for the mountains. Breezy to windy conditions in the afternoon. Wind speeds will be 10-20 mph with gusts 15-25 mph. Some areas near the Kittitas Valley and the Columbia River Gorge will see gusts near 30 mph.
Temperatures for Juneteenth:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 49-53/30-33
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 64-68/42-45
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 70-73/47-50
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 68-71/44-47
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 67-70/40-43
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 60-63/38-41
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 60-63/42-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 57-60/35-38
Tuesday:
Cool and a little cloudy for the start of next week as we keep the effects of a cold front in the region. Temps in the low 70s with a chance of a shower during the morning. Lows staying cool in the 40s. Breezy to windy conditions in the afternoon. Wind speeds will be 10-20 mph with gusts 15-25 mph. Some areas near the Kittitas Valley and the Columbia River Gorge will see gusts near 30 mph.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 49-53/30-33
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 64-68/42-45
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 70-73/47-50
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 68-71/44-47
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 67-70/40-43
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 60-63/38-41
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 60-63/42-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 57-60/35-38
Wednesday:
Becoming sunny and trying to warm up into the mid 70s again. Cool for June, but I’m not complaining! A little breezy for the middle of the week. Sunny skies prevail after a cloudy Tuesday, the first day of summer looks good! Solstice is at 7:57 AM.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 60-63/42-45
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 73-76/50-53
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 76-79/51-54
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 70-73/48-51
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 71-74/45-48
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 68-71/41-44
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 70-73/40-43
Cascades and mountain passes: 61-63/35-38
Thursday:
Gradually warming up into the upper 70s and low 80s as we see more sunshine and calmer conditions for the second half of the week. Lows will pick up as we move back to seasonally average temps in the region, back into the mid and low 50s.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 61-63/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/51-54
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/53-56
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/51-54
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/51-54
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 61-63/41-44
Friday:
Average temps won’t stick around long as we continue to warm up even more for the end of the week. It’ll feel more like summer as we head into the weekend with temps in the mid to upper 80s for the lowest elevation. With little to no rain throughout the week, we will keep a high fire danger through the weekend as we could see some breezy conditions while staying dry. Thunderstorms will be possible in the mountains, mainly over northeast Oregon. Lows will break into the 60s for some places.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/57-60
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 82-85/53-56
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Saturday:
Warm, dry weekend ahead as temps will get near 90 without breaking through. Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds moving in at night. Maybe a t-storm in the afternoons, but low confidence these will be severe.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/57-60
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 82-85/53-56
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Sunday:
For sure breaking into 90s with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms mainly in northeast Oregon. Temps will be in the upper 80s and low 80s for everywhere else outside the lower Columbia Basin. Plenty of sunshine with afternoon clouds developing through the evening.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 62-65/46-49
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/57-60
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 84-87/54-57
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 78-81/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Monday:
Sunny and getting hot as temps will reach 90s for most of the lower elevations and mid to upper 80s for mid elevations. Mountains could start to reach into the 70s.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 67-70/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/57-60
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 84-87/54-57
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 78-81/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 67-70/46-49
