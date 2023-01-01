Happy New Year!
Tonight, mostly cloudy with dense freezing fog for most of the viewing area. Visibility down to less than a mile in some places and slick roads possible. There is also a slight chance of flurries in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys tonight with little to no accumulation. Overnight lows in the teens,20s and 30s.
The next few days look to be mostly quiet other than fog and freezing fog. Our next weather maker comes moves in Wednesday gusty winds 35-40 mph and rain, mix and snow all possible.
Freezing Fog Advisory Tonight – 12 PM Monday
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys
- Columbia Basin
- Foothills of the Blues
- Hazardous Driving Due to Low Visibility
- Slick Roads and Bridges
Tri-Cities
Sunday Night … Freezing Fog ... 27
Monday … AM Freezing Fog, Cloudy ... 35/27
Tuesday … AM fog, cloudy ... 37/24
Wednesday … Partly Sunny, PM Chance of Snow … 36/28
Thursday … AM Chance of Snow, Mostly Cloudy … 40/30
Friday … Partly Sunny ... 43/29
Yakima
Sunday Night … Freezing Fog, Chance of Flurries ... 23
Monday … Chance of AM Flurries, Freezing Fog … 32/24
Tuesday … AM Fog, Mostly Cloudy … 33/23
Wednesday … PM Wintry Mix … 33/26
Thursday … Chance of PM Snow, Mix … 37/27
Friday … Chance AM Snow, Rain … 39/26
