Happy Thanksgiving! Here's your Turkey Day forecast

SOUTHEAST WA - HAPPY THANKSGIVING! Today we will see cool temperatures with fog and clouds lasting until about 10am. We'll have a mostly cloudy day and a chance of some light rain showers throughout the day but most rain shower's will be concentrated in higher elevations and this evening.
Thanksgiving through Saturday, a high pressure ridging will take hold of most of our region before an upper level trough helps flatten out the pressure gradient tonight. This is going to bring us rain along the coast and inland by the Cascades with chances of rain to spread across Central Washington.
Chances of rain are much lower for lower elevation areas like the Columbia Basin but the Blues and Cascades should see some rain showers.
Snow levels will be high 6000-7000 feet, which shows us that this rain is concentrated on the highest peaks of the Cascades and Blues and Wallowas.
Gusty winds are not expected for Turkey Day. However, the Grande Ronde Valley is seeing gusts as high as 45-50mph. We could have some breezier gusts 20-30mph for the Columbia Basin and Blues on Friday.
On Saturday, we'll start our weekend with some more chances of rain. Weak troughing will bring some more precipitation but much of it will occur in the Cascades. Snow levels will rise even higher to 8000-90000 feet.
Ridging could also bring us some warmer temperatures this weekend, rising to the 50s.
On the West side, be prepared for flooding this weekend. Numerous wet frontal systems with a high snow level (moving through the area last night) will bring heavy rain to the mountains which could cause rivers to rise leading to risk of landslides. The second frontal system will come Saturday night and Sunday with more heavy rain. A third wet frontal system could come by the middle of next week.