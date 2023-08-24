Hazy start to the day as we still see some effects from the wildfire smoke.
Join us on the weather rollercoaster the next couple of days. An upper-level low off the coast of British Columbia in combination with a low off Southern California make their way into the PNW. The two brings some moisture and instability tonight and tomorrow morning. We start to see some showers throughout Central Oregon before moving North/Northeast tonight. The showers will stick around into the later parts of the morning before becoming partly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon.
Looking ahead, we shift into a southwesterly flow Saturday with warming temperatures into the start of the work week. We'll go from the mid/upper 80s into the low/mid 90s Saturday through Monday. We start the work week relatively warm, but an off shore low makes its way inland mid-week with warmer temperatures around the basin. Following this, another system passes through with another round of stray showers in the lower elevations and slight chance of mountain thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tri-Cities
Thursday: Hazy and breezy, pm clouds - 89/66
Friday: Chance of AM Showers, pm clouds - 86/62
Saturday: Mostly clear skies, warming up - 94/64
Sunday: Mostly clear skies - 98/66
Monday: Mostly clear, PM clouds - 94/63
Tuesday: Chance of stray showers - 89/60
Wednesday: Chance of stray showers, PM clouds - 84/59
Yakima
Thursday: Haze and PM showers - 86/64
Friday: Stray showers, chance of mtn. t-storms - 84/59
Saturday: Mostly clear, warm up - 92/61
Sunday: Mostly clear, warm - 96/63
Monday: AM clear, PM clouds - 95/64
Tuesday: Chance of stray showers - 86/56
Wednesday: Partly cloudy - 81/57
