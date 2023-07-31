Clear and mild overnight with morning lows in the 50s-60s. Sunny and a little hazy tomorrow with highs in the low-mid 90s.
We currently have a trough over the eastern Pacific Ocean and a ridge over the Midwest. This is producing a dry west southwesterly flow over the Pacific Northwest with highs warming a degree or two through Thursday, highs in the low-mid 90s and lows in the upper 50s-60s. Monsoonal moisture from the Desert Southwest will slowly be moving north and by Thursday afternoon may produce a few t-storms in the southern Blues of Oregon.
The monsoonal moisture moves farther north on Friday and Saturday as a week upper-level low develops in southeast WA. This will give us a slight chance (10-20%) for a stray t-storm in the lower elevations of southeast WA and northeast OR. Ridging returns Sunday through next Tuesday with highs climbing into the mid-upper 90s and lows in the low-mid 60s.
