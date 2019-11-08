We expected air quality to improve this afternoon, but conditions have not let up. We are already seeing our air quality in Tri-Cities move down into the "Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups" category, worse than yesterday. It's not looking to improve until early next week.
Of course when we are seeing these types of issues with air quality, avoid any burning (outdoor or fireplace), carpool and combine errands when you can, and limit your time outdoors (especially exercise).
Other than some haze, we are watching for a cloudy weekend, with those clouds extending all the way through next week. Because we'll start to see those clouds, overnight lows will finally start to warm up. Our evenings have been about 10 degrees below average all week long. We'll see another chilly night with overnight lows again in the mid-20s. By Saturday though, we'll watch for those overnight lows to warm up to the 30s.
We might see a few mountain showers out there this weekend, but here in Tri-Cities, everything should stay dry and calm this weekend and for all of next week.