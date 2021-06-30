WASHINGTON STATE- The heat wave continues, but our temperatures are starting to cool slightly. 

Although temperatures are slightly cooling, triple digits are in the forecast until after the 4th of July. 

With the heat and now gustier winds starting today we have a red flag warning in place for the lower Columbia Basin from Wednesday at at 11:00am until 10:00pm Thursday. 

Low humidity and dry conditions make for heightened fire danger in the areas under the red flag warning. 

In northeastern Oregon there is a fire weather watch due to possible thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and evening. 

Tri- Cities...110/72

Yakima...110/72

