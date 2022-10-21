Rain developing this morning then becoming cool, wet and breezy by afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 50s-near 60s by midday and falling into the low-mid 50s by late afternoon-evening.
Here comes the rain... BEAUTIFUL rain! A strong frontal system is currently pushing into western Washing this morning with rain developing across the upper Columbia Basin and south into the Tri-Cities. Rain shadowing is keeping the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys dry this morning but that should be changing by midday as the rain expands across region. Expect periods of moderate-heavy rain tonight-early Saturday morning as the front crosses eastern WA/OR. The pressure gradient will tighten with this front so expect breezy to windy conditions today with gusts 20-35 MPH (strongest in the Kittitas Valley). The upper-level trough will move overhead with cool unstable air. This will keep scattered showers and breezy winds in the forecast with cool temperatures in the 50s. Snow levels will be dropping Saturday night to 3,000-4,000 ft and if there is enough leftover moisture the mountains could see 1-3" of snow. This system should put and end to our fire season and greatly improve our air quality.
Rainfall Forecast... Friday-Saturday
- Cascades and Blues: 1-3"
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: .1" - .5"
- Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities): .25" - 1" (heaviest south)
- Foothills (Pendleton and Walla Walla): 1" - 1.5"
A little break Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 30s. The unsettled pattern continues next week with a series of weather system varying chances of rain Monday-Tuesday. Breezy to gusty winds early next week can also be expected with each front. We will need to watch the mountains for the first batch of snow that could impact travel through the passes. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s-40s. Brief ridging returns Thursday with dry and cool weather, highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
