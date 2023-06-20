Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few sprinkles or showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm in the Blues until sunset. Mostly cloudy and cool overnight with lows in the 40s. Partly to mostly sunny and warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid-upper 70s. There is also a slight chance for a stray afternoon shower in the Cascades. Summer arrives tomorrow morning shortly before 8 AM and models are suggesting a warming trend heading into the weekend.
The upper-level low that is currently over northeast Oregon this evening is lifting north and will be in western Montana tomorrow. The low will be replaced by a developing upper-level low off the coast of California by Wednesday morning. This low appears to stay to our south keeping most of the energy over northern CA and southern OR. Thursday the low opens up and starts drifting north. Weak instability and upslope winds will produce a few showers and t-storms Thursday afternoon along the east slopes of the Cascades. Most areas will be dry and warmer with highs in the low-mid 80s.
The pressure gradient tightens Friday and Saturday as another low develops off the coast of WA/OR. This will produce breezy southerly winds with highs climbing into the mid 80s-low 90s. The low drifts south and stays off the northern coast of CA before moving inland Monday night. The low will continue to head north into OR Tuesday. This will give us a slight chance for a few stray showers or t-storm Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures cool into the low-mid 80s next Tuesday.
