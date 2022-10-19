Hazy and warm today with moderate to unhealthy air quality. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
Two more days of this blocking ridge of high pressure and then a major weather pattern change heading our way on Friday. Until then the ridge continues to hold a strong inversion overhead, trapping all the smoke near the surface. Air quality in the Wenatchee Valley is the worst in the state as smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire continues to pile up resulting in hazardous conditions. There is relief, but we have to wait until Friday...
Thursday will most likely be our last 70-degree day of the year. High level clouds will increase tomorrow as the ridge begins to break down and moves east. Models are speeding up the arrival time of the weather system dropping south from the Gulf of Alaska. The cold front should be pushing through the Cascades Friday morning with showers developing by late morning in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. The rain will spread east and increase in coverage during the afternoon/evening. We could even see some moderate rain at time during the evening and overnight hours. Rainfall amounts of .25" - .30" are possible in the lower elevations and heavier amounts in the mountains. The cold front will be followed by the upper-level trough Saturday-Sunday. This will keep us in a chance for a few scattered showers along with breezy wind and cool temperatures in 50s-near 60. Models continue to show weather systems moving across the region every 24 hours keeping us cool and damp. We need the rain and hopefully this will bring an end to our fire season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.