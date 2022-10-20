Hazy and warm today with moderate air quality. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
Last day of 70s and smoke! The upper-level ridge that has been over the Pacific Northwest is finally retreating to the east as a weak disturbance moves into the region. This will increase our high-level clouds and give the east slopes of the Cascades a slight chance for a stray sprinkle this afternoon. We have to wait until tomorrow for the much stronger frontal system to arrive from the Gulf of Alaska. This system will hopefully bring an end to our fire season with some much-needed rain.
The frontal system arrives tomorrow morning with a few showers developing after 8-9 AM in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. The rain chances increase and spread east by late morning-early afternoon. Most areas look wet by the afternoon and evening. The rain will change to scattered showers Friday night as the surface front pushes east and replaced by the upper-level trough. Rainfall Friday-Saturday should really help with ending the fire season and improving our air quality. Highs fall into the upper 50s-near 60s on Friday and mid 50s this weekend. Winds will be breezy to windy with gusts 20-30 mph.
Potential Rainfall Totals... Friday-Saturday
- Cascades and Blues: .75" to 1.5"
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, Columbia Basin: .10" to .60" (heaviest in Columbia Basin)
- Foothills (Pendleton and Walla Walla): .60" to 1"
A cool and unsettled pattern will continue next week. Weather systems will be arriving about every 24 hours with varying chances of rain. Cool showers Monday, a break Tuesday and another chance for rain on Wednesday. Highs in the mid 50s-near 60.
