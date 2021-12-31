SOUTHEAST WA AND NORTHEAST OR - A winter storm warning is in effect until 4am today where heavy snow up to 2 inches is expected in Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains, Oregon Foothills of Northern Blue Mountains and Southern Blue Mountains and the cities of Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Heppner, Condon, Fossil, Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla. Travel could be hazardous especially through interstate 84 through the Blue mountains, US 395 and SR 11. You can get the latest road conditions by calling 511.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10am today for the East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades where snow can be up to 3-4 inches. Gusty winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow.
Another wind chill advisory is in effect until noon today for Disautel Pass, Brewster, Badger Mountain Road, Omak, Bridgeport, Nespelem, Mansfield, Oroville, Waterville, and Okanogan where winds will be below zero as much as -20 degrees.
A special weather statement is also in effect for Eastern Washington and Northeast Oregon including the Cascades and Blues. From the Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon-Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon-Grande Ronde Valley-Wallowa County-Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon-John Day Basin-Ochoco-John Day Highlands-Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon-Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades-North Central Oregon-Central Oregon-Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington-Kittitas Valley-Yakima Valley-Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-Northwest Blue Mountains-East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-Simcoe Highlands-Including the cities of Arlington, The Dalles, Boardman, Hermiston, Ione, Cove, Elgin, La Grande, Union, Enterprise, Joseph, Wallowa, Meacham, Tollgate, Long Creek, North Powder,Ukiah, Dayville, John Day, Mitchell, Monument, Spray, Brothers, Heppner, Condon, Fossil, Camp Sherman, La Pine, Sisters, Sunriver, Dufur, Maupin, Moro, Bend, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, White Salmon, Ellensburg, Thorp, Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Connell, Prosser, Tri-Cities, Dayton, Waitsburg, Walla Walla, Ski Bluewood Resort, Appleton, Cle Elum, Cliffdell, Goldendale, and Bickleton. This is due to dangerously cold weather temperatures because of an arctic air mass. Most of our region's highs will be below freezing with overnight lows in the single digits and teens. Wind chills during coldest temperatures will reach sub-zero - some in higher elevations being about -10. It is important to keep watch of frost bite, hypothermia and other conditions that could be dangerous due to his weather. Please dress in layers and cover as much exposed skin as possible. Uncovered pipes are also susceptible to freezing and bursting.
Another chilly and snowy day ahead of us. Moderate to light snow will continue in certain areas his morning couple with a shortwave trough coming southward across southern Washington and Northern Oregon. This snow is coming from snow bands across the lower Columbia Basin with a snow rate of 0.25 to 0.50 inches per hour leading to another 1-2 inches of accumulation today.
A dry arctic airmass comes early New Years Day which will give us light winds, clearing skies, and snowpack in some areas with single digits and some wind chills Saturday late morning as low as -5 to -15 degrees.
However, Sunday, a powerful upper low coming over the Northern Pacific off the British Columbia will bring us warmer temperatures. A frontal system may bring mountain snow.
Into next week, an upper level trough and upper level ridge coming from the Pacific will give us gusty winds and mountain snow.