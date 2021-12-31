Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES TO CONTINUE INTO THE WEEKEND... An Arctic airmass will hold its grip on much of the Pacific Northwest through the remainder of the work week and into the first part of the weekend, with prolonged subfreezing temperatures. Daytime highs will struggle to rise into the 20s and 30s with lows in the single digits and low teens. Areas in the mountains, and those that receive heavier snowfall in the lower elevations, will likely fall below zero for a time early Saturday morning, with teens and single digit lows expected otherwise. While winds are expected to remain light, even winds of 10 mph will make single digit wind chills common, with sub zero wind chills Saturday morning. A slight warming trend is forecast by early next week, limiting cold danger beyond the weekend. These extremely cold temperatures can lead to rapid onset of frost bite and hypothermia for those without adequate clothing and protection from the cold. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Due to the prolonged nature of sub freezing temperatures, uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take steps to ensure pipes are protected and outdoor faucets are covered.