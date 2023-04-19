Mostly cloudy and maybe a stray sprinkle early this morning. Partly sunny and breezy by midday with a 20 percent chance for hit shower or thunderstorm. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-low 60s. Lows overnight will drop into the 20s and 30s leading to areas of frost by Thursday morning.
Freeze Warning - Yakima/Kittitas Counties and NE Oregon Foothills... Thursday 2 to 9 AM
- Temperatures: mid 20s-low 30s
- Could damage or kill sensitive crops and plant
- Protect crops and plants
A weak upper-level trough will move across the region this afternoon/evening. This, along with daytime heating, may produce enough instability for a stray shower or thunderstorm between noon-6pm. Any storm that does develop could produce gusty winds, quick moderate-heavy down pours, small hail and lightning. Upslope conditions along the Blues will give the foothills the best chance for seeing any convective development. We start Thursday off dry, but an approaching warm front will spread light showers east of the Cascades by late afternoon. Showers should be ending by Friday morning with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.
Warmer Saturday and mainly dry after a slight chance for a few early morning showers, highs in the mid-upper 60s and lows in the 40s. Scattered showers developing Sunday afternoon with a quick and weak disturbance swinging through the Pacific Northwest, highs in the mid-upper. 60s and lows in the mid 30s-low 40s. Models are showing a return of high-pressure next week. This would bring us sunshine and quiet weather through at least Wednesday or Thursday, highs in the mid 60s-low 70s and lows in the 30s-40s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.