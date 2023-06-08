Partly/Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for stray showers or thunderstorms today. Winds will also be breezy with gusts 15-20 mph and locally stronger in the Kittitas Valley at 20-30 mph. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
Low pressure to our south continues to send mid-level moisture and instability into the region. This is producing a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Several disturbances will rotate around the low as it moves northeast keeping hit or miss showers/t-storms in the forecast for the next 36-48 hours. Any t-storm that does develop will be slow moving and could produce locally moderate-heavy rain, gusty wind, small hail and lightning (mainly east of Hwy 395). Rainfall amounts for the viewing area should be less then .20". However, we could see locally more in the foothills of the Blues into Walla Walla. Cooler air arrives Friday afternoon with highs dropping into the mid 80s.
An upper-level disturbance will also move across the Pacific Northwest this afternoon. This will enhance storm chances/coverage across the WA/Canadian border, Inland Northwest (Spokane), Palouse, Idaho, and Blues. Models are suggesting some of these areas could receive .5 to 1.5 inches of rain from slow moving t-storms. Flash and urban flooding are possible through Friday.
Flash and Areal Flood Watch - Until Friday Morning
- WA/Canadian border, Inland Northwest (Spokane), Palouse, Idaho, and OR Blues (Union, Wallowa Counties)
- Slow moving t-storms will produce locally heavy rain
- Mud/Debris slides possible over mountain burn scars
- Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas
- Possible flooding in small creeks, streams and rivers
A few leftover showers early Saturday morning and then partly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Enjoy the "little" cool down because the 90s return Sunday! Models are showing a weak disturbance moving across the region Sunday night-Monday morning with a slight chance for a shower or two. Highs will stay in the 90s through next Tuesday.
Heads Up... Hot, dry and gusty winds (30-40 mph) will increase our Fire Danger next Tuesday and Wednesday. Please be firewise!
