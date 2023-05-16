Partly sunny warm and muggy this morning with a slight chance for stray showers mainly in Yakima, Klickitat, Morrow and Gilliam Counties. Shower and stray thunderstorm chances increase after 12 PM to 10/11 PM with the best chance being in the Blues, Foothills, East Slopes and the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Winds will be breezy today with gusts 15-20 MPH. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s-90.
Moisture continues to be fed into the weak upper-level low now centered over the Columbia Basin. This in addition to weak instability and daytime heating will be enough to trigger another round of scattered showers and t-storms this afternoon-tonight. Any storm that does develop could be locally strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and lightning. Steering winds aloft remain light so storms will be slow moving and could produce .5-1" of rain over a relatively small area. This could produce localized flooding, especially over burn scars in the Blues and Cascades. Tuesday night into Wednesday the low moves into Idaho reducing our chance for showers and t-storms. With that said, it appears that there will be enough wrap around moisture for a few t-storms and showers mainly to the east of Hwy 395. Highs near 90 and lows in the 60s.
High pressure builds back into the region Thursday with highs in the low-mid 90s. Record breaking temperatures are possible Friday and Saturday with highs climbing into the mid and upper 90s. A few places in the Columbia Basin could hit 100!! That's a good 20-25 degrees above normal!
The ridge begins to shift east on Sunday with an approaching cold front. This will create a tight pressure gradient resulting in windy conditions across the region and a slight chance for a few showers. Cooler air will begin to spill over the Cascades by Sunday afternoon with highs cooling in the mid 80s-near 90. Gusty winds continue next Monday as cooler marine air races in behind the front with temperatures falling into the 70s-low 80s. We will need to keep an eye on fire danger Sunday and Monday with the gusty winds at 20-30 MPH.
