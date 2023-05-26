Partly sunny with a slight chance for stray showers or t-storms. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid-upper 70s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
The small upper-level is now centered over central WA and produced isolated t-storms from Coulee City to Quincy earlier this morning. A weak disturbance rotating around the low will trigger another round of stray showers/t-storms this afternoon with the best chance west of the Tri-Cities. The low moves east tonight with one final wave rotating around the low Saturday. This disturbance should have enough moisture and instability to produce a few scattered showers/t-storms tomorrow afternoon until sunset. Breezy wind will develop this weekend with gusts 15-25 mph.
A cut off low develops Sunday morning in northern CA with a ridge building off the west coast of WA. This will help warm us up into the mid 80s-low 90s by Memorial Day. Sunny and dry weather will continue through the middle of next week with highs in the mid-upper 80s. The upper low will kick a disturbance into the Pacific Northwest with a chance for showers and t-storms on Thursday mainly in the mountains. Highs cool into the low 80s and lows in the 40s-50s.
