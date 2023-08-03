Scattered showers and t-storms to our south in the Blues through tomorrow. The combination of lightning, gusty outflow winds and dry conditions will produce a high fire danger in the mountains. The showers and storms will slowly drift north into southeast WA by Friday morning with lows in the mid-upper 60s. Hit or miss storms will continue Friday with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
Red Flag Warning... Thursday 11 AM-Friday 11 PM - Southern Oregon Blues
An upper-level low over southeast OR will slowly track north towards the WA/OR border Friday. Moisture and instability rotating around the low providing southeast WA and northeast OR with a slight chance (10-20%) of showers/t-storms. The low stalls out over central WA Saturday before opening up and moving east by Sunday morning. There will remain a slight chance for stray t-storms during this period for the lower elevations with the best chance in the Blues and Cascades. Tuesday looks dry with highs in the mid 80s-near 90. Another disturbance moves inland on Wednesday with mountain showers/t-storm and breezy winds for lower elevations east of the Cascades. Zonal flow arrives Thursday and Friday with dry weather and highs in the mid 80s-90s.
- Abundant Lightning
- Gusty outflow winds 25-35 MPH near t-storms
- Limited rainfall with t-storms
- Fires spread rapidly
