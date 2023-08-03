Scattered showers and t-storms to our south in the Blues through tomorrow. The combination of lightning, gusty outflow winds and dry conditions will produce a high fire danger in the mountains.  The showers and storms will slowly drift north into southeast WA by Friday morning with lows in the mid-upper 60s. Hit or miss storms will continue Friday with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
 
Red Flag Warning... Thursday 11 AM-Friday 11 PM - Southern Oregon Blues 
  • Abundant Lightning
  • Gusty outflow winds 25-35 MPH near t-storms
  • Limited rainfall with t-storms
  • Fires spread rapidly
An upper-level low over southeast OR will slowly track north towards the WA/OR border Friday.  Moisture and instability rotating around the low providing southeast WA and northeast OR with a slight chance (10-20%) of showers/t-storms.  The low stalls out over central WA Saturday before opening up and moving east by Sunday morning.  There will remain a slight chance for stray t-storms during this period for the lower elevations with the best chance in the Blues and Cascades.  Tuesday looks dry with highs in the mid 80s-near 90.  Another disturbance moves inland on Wednesday with mountain showers/t-storm and breezy winds for lower elevations east of the Cascades.  Zonal flow arrives Thursday and Friday with dry weather and highs in the mid 80s-90s.