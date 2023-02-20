NonStop Local Weather Alert Day - Wind... Mostly cloudy with increasing wind today and a slight chance for a stray shower. High Wind Warning this evening through tomorrow morning with damaging wind 60-65 MPH. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s.
The next 50 hours will be busy weather days with damaging wind and heavy mountain snow. Both will have major impact on travel across the Pacific Northwest. A frontal system dropping south will tighten our pressure gradient and increase our winds today. Models are showing a strong jet stream over us later this evening/night with winds at 5,000 ft at 60-70+ MPH. These winds will likely mix to the surface and produce some damaging gusts.
High Wind Warning - Damaging Wind... Today 6 PM-Tuesday 10 AM
- Wind: SW 30-50 MPH
- Gusts: 55-65 MPH (locally 70 MPH)
- Down Trees, Powerlines
- Power Outages
- Difficult Travel (severe crosswind)
Snow levels this morning are between 4-4,500 then dropping to 1,500 ft overnight. This front has quite a bit of moisture (Atmospheric River) associate with it and could produce snowfall rates in the Cascades of 1-2" per hour. The precipitation will start as a rain/snow mix for lower mountain passes before chance over to all snow tonight. Gusty winds will also be an issue in both the Cascades and Blues through Wednesday morning. The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds will create a high avalanche danger in the Cascades through Wednesday morning.
Winter Storm Warning - Cascades... Until 4 AM Wednesday
- 1-3 ft (heaviest above 3,000 ft)
- East Slopes (Cle Elum, Cliffdell, Rimrock): 3-12"
- Gusts 40-60 MPH
- Blowing Snow
- Avalanche Warning - High Avalanche Danger
- Travel: Difficult to impossible
- Expect Pass Closures
Winter Storm Warning - Blues... Today 10 PM-Wednesday 10 AM
- 10-20" (Tollgate to Ski Bluewood)
- I-84 Corridor (Meacham): 4-10"
- Gusts 40-60 MPH
- Blowing Snow
- Travel: Difficult to impossible
- Expect Pass/Road Closures
The front will drop south of the region Tuesday morning and followed by a could upper-level low in the afternoon/evening. This will result in falling temperatures Tuesday afternoon and a chance for scattered showers. By Wednesday morning the upper-level low will be on the southeast WA and northeast OR border with enough moisture for some light snow.
Potential Lower Elevation Snow... Tuesday Night-Wednesday Morning
- Yakims/Kittitas Valleys, Columbia Basin and Foothills: Trace to 2"
- Pullman-Spokane: 1-4"
- Note: Amounts could change
- Possible Weather Alert Day... Stay Tuned
A major drop in temperatures Wednesday-Friday with highs in the mid 20s-mid 30s and lows in the teens. Temperatures will feel much colder as winds will remain breezy through Thursday with high pressure building into the region. The weekend will find a slight warming trend with highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s and lows in the 20s. A weak weather system will move into the area Sunday with a slight chance for a few stray showers.
