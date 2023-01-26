Patchy dense fog this morning around the Columbia Basin, otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Gusty winds develop overnight with a few stray showers in the lower elevations and snow developing in the mountains. Morning temperatures in the 20s, near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
Air Stagnation Advisory... Until Friday 3 PM
- Poor Air Quality at Times
- No Outdoor Burning
- Limit time outdoors for sensitive groups (lung and heart conditions)
The first weather system arrives tonight/early Friday morning with snow in the mountains and a few rain showers in the lower elevation. The best chance will be in the Columbia Basin and into the foothills after 9 PM. This system will also create gusty winds in the foothills through the Columbia Gorge tonight. Winds will be breezy elsewhere with gusts 15-25 MPH.
Wind Advisory... Foothills WA/OR (Walla Walla, Pendleton) and Columbia Gorge - 10 PM Tonight-10 AM Friday
- Wind: SW 25-35 MPH
- Gusts: 40-50 MPH
- Secure Loose Outdoor Items
Models are suggesting a little break in the weather Friday afternoon before the Arctic front arrives early Saturday morning. This system more snow to the mountains and a little snow or rain/snow mix to the lower elevations. This front will also open the door to a modified air mass that will send the temperatures tumbling Saturday night into early next week. Highs in the upper 30s on Saturday and falling into the mid-upper 20s on Sunday with overnight lows in the single digits-low teens. Wind chills Sunday night will plummet to below zero... YIKES!
The mountain snow will be great news for skiers and snowboarders but could cause some issues for weekend travelers.
Mountain Snow... Friday Morning-Saturday Night
- Cascade Passes: 4-10" (may need a Winter Weather Advisory)
- East Slopes (Cle Elum, Cliffdell): 1-4"
- Northern Blues (WA/OR): 5-12" (Winter Weather Advisory)
- Southern Blues: 2-5"
Lowland Snow... Saturday Morning
- Kittitas Valley: 1" or Less
- Yakima Valley, Columbia Basin: 1/2" or Less
- Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton): 1" or less
- Spokane, Pullman: Maybe 1-3"
Temperatures will remain 20 degrees below average early next week with highs in the mid-upper 20s and lows in the single digits and teens. A "little" warming trend arrives on Wednesday with highs climbing into the low 30s and lows in the teens and 20s.
