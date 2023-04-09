Hoppy Easter Forecast!!!

Sunday:
Overcast with light to moderate showers increasing throughout the evening. Lows will feel kinda warm as we brace for a wet and partially foggy evening. Showers will continue through the night and all day Monday. Sunday night lows will be in the low 50s and upper 40s.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 64-67/42-43.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 60-65/44-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 66-68/49-53.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/48-51
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-61/44-47
East slopes of the Cascades: 56-59/41-44
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 51-56/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 44-47/40-43
Monday:
Overcast and rain with repeat daytime highs in the mid 60s. Showers will move in from the northwest over the course of the day but start in a band from the Columbia River Gorge across southeastern Washington to Spokane, and fall north of that line for much of the morning. Throughout the day, the band will hold in place until it moves southeast to cover the Tri-Cities and the northern foothills of the Blues into Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater by late afternoon. Moderate isolated showers will come into northeast Oregon and southeast Washington from the southwest by mid afternoon/early evening beginning the shift of the band of showers. The band will sit over the Columbia Basin, northern foothills of the Blue Mountains and the Palouse late Monday night/early Tuesday morning. Overnight lows Monday will drop by a few degrees as we get back to somewhat normal temps. Lows in the mid to low 40s.
Temperatures for Monday:
Tuesday:
Morning showers lingering around to start the day Tuesday with breezy conditions picking up and sunny skies return in the afternoon. Temps will be just below average in the mid and upper fifties. As the showers taper off through Tuesday at lunch, strong winds and gusts from the west will push the cold front through the region. Winds will vary between 15-25 mph with gusts 20-40 mph. Breezy conditions calm down by the evening with overnight lows in mid and low 30s.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 54-58/32-35
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/32-36.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 54-58/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 53-56/30-33
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 27-33/20-23
Wednesday:
Dry, calm and mostly sunny. Temps are still kinda cool in the mid to upper 50s. Gusts relax across the region and the weather takes a little break to start the middle of the week. Sunny skies and warmer temps are on the way. The rainfall and warmer temps from the start of the week will cause water levels to rise in several streams and rivers, especially near mountains. Nothing near flood level, but water levels will be higher and faster so be very careful on or near rivers.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Thursday:
Dry, calm and mostly sunny. Temps are still kinda cool in the mid to upper 50s. Sunny skies and warmer temps are on the way.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Friday:
Dry, calm and mostly sunny. Temps are still kinda cool in the mid 60s. Sunny skies and warmer temps are on the way.
Temperatures for Friday:
Saturday:
Dry, calm and mostly sunny. Temps are still kinda cool in the mid to upper 60s. Sunny skies and warmer temps are on the way.
Temperatures for Saturday:
