Hot and hazy day ahead!
We see the temperatures increase into the upper 90s Today-Monday. A southerly flow continues to push some moisture in the Northeastern Oregon with some stray showers in the Wallowas and Blues. We remain quiet into the rest of the weekend and start of the work week. An upper-level low off the coast makes its way inland with increase moisture for a chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms. The low also brings some breezy conditions Monday night through Tuesday. The thunderstorm will be less intense on Tuesday.
The week looks calmer as we drop from the 90s into the low 80s and even 70s. Definitely looking cooler than average for the time of year. NWS is looking at low headed towards the PNW.
Tri-Cities
Saturday: Hazy and HOT- 96/63
Sunday: Hazy and HOT - 98/64
Monday: Mostly sunny, Hot - 97/64
Tuesday: Chance of mtn. thunderstorms - 82/61
Wednesday: Partly cloudy - 80/59
Thursday: Cooler - 78/57
Friday: Mostly clear - 84/61
Yakima
Saturday: Mostly clear and hazy - 92/63
Sunday: HOT - 96/62
Monday: HOT - 96/61
Tuesday: Showers and chance of mtn t-storms - 80/54
Wednesday: Partly cloudy - 78/51
Thursday: Mostly sunny - 76/52
Friday: Mostly clear - 80/58
