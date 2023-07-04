Still Hazy... and it'll stay that way a little longer.
Red Flag Warning until 7 pm Wednesday
-West Slopes of the Cascades
-Dry brush can easily catch fire
-Remember BBQ safety
Air Quality: Looking Moderate
-Main area of impact is Kittitas and Douglas Counties
-Limit outdoor activity
Next couple days: We'll continue to see dry and summer like conditions into the middle of the week. Thursday and Friday looking HOT. Lower basin breaking the triple digits then a cool down on Friday into the rest of the weekend. A low off the coast brings us some winds to be affecting the Cascade Gaps by Thursday. This can be a concern for the Tunnel 5 fire and any others in the mountains. Sunday we could see a little bit of moisture in the area calling for a slight chance of Mtn t-storms. However, it's looking like most areas will stay dry but as the breezy conditions continue into next week, the combination may lead to a red flag warning.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday: Hot and Hazy, breezy - 98/65
Thursday: HOT, hazy then evening clouds - 100/66
Friday: Sunny and hot, slight chance of mtn t-storms - 97/64
Saturday: Sunny and warm - 95/62
Sunday: Sunny, warm and breezy - 92/60
Monday: Sunny, warm and breezy - 93/60
Tuesday: Sunny and warmer - 96/63
Yakima
Wednesday: Hazy and breezy - 96/64
Thursday: Hazy and breezy, evening clouds - 98/66
Friday: Sunny - 94/62
Saturday: Sunny and warm - 93/61
Sunday: Sunny and breezy - 91/58
Monday: Sunny and breezy - 92/60
Tuesday: Sunny - 94/61
