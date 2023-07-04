Still Hazy... and it'll stay that way a little longer.

Red Flag Warning until 7 pm Wednesday

-West Slopes of the Cascades

-Dry brush can easily catch fire

-Remember BBQ safety

Air Quality: Looking Moderate

-Main area of impact is Kittitas and Douglas Counties

-Limit outdoor activity

Next couple days: We'll continue to see dry and summer like conditions into the middle of the week. Thursday and Friday looking HOT. Lower basin breaking the triple digits then a cool down on Friday into the rest of the weekend. A low off the coast brings us some winds to be affecting the Cascade Gaps by Thursday. This can be a concern for the Tunnel 5 fire and any others in the mountains. Sunday we could see a little bit of moisture in the area calling for a slight chance of Mtn t-storms. However, it's looking like most areas will stay dry but as the breezy conditions continue into next week, the combination may lead to a red flag warning.

Tri-Cities

Wednesday: Hot and Hazy, breezy - 98/65

Thursday: HOT, hazy then evening clouds - 100/66

Friday: Sunny and hot, slight chance of mtn t-storms - 97/64

Saturday: Sunny and warm - 95/62

Sunday: Sunny, warm and breezy - 92/60

Monday: Sunny, warm and breezy - 93/60

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer - 96/63

Yakima

Wednesday: Hazy and breezy - 96/64

Thursday: Hazy and breezy, evening clouds - 98/66 Friday: Sunny - 94/62 Saturday: Sunny and warm - 93/61 Sunday: Sunny and breezy - 91/58 Monday: Sunny and breezy - 92/60